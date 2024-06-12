Celebrating Service: New Reserve Officers Ready to Serve Community

City of Germantown

On Monday, the Germantown Police Department celebrated the graduation of seven new Reserve Police Officers.

The City’s Reserve Police Officers are a critical part of the mission of the Germantown Police Department. The Reserve Program consists of a group of volunteers who give their time to support the functions of the police department. They work numerous assignments, including public meetings, court and special events.

The program also plays a large part in ensuring the fiscal responsibility of the City by reducing the cost of overtime from hours worked by full-time officers during special events. Reserve Officers are proud to serve the community for only a dollar a year in compensation. In 2023, GPD’s Reserve Police Officers clocked in over 4,500 hours of public service, in addition to completing a minimum of 40 hours of in-service training.

To become a reserve, recruits must attend a twelve-week basic training class. The course provides reserve recruits with the initial knowledge and skills required to perform the basic duties of a police officer. Once training is completed, reserve recruits are equipped with duty uniforms and boots, duty equipment, safety gear, duty weapons and body armor. Reserve officers are required to work specific special events throughout the year, attend annual local training classes and obtain a minimum of sixteen duty hours per month.

Please join us in congratulating these newly minted Reserve Officers:

William “Ben” Allsopp

Onofrio Armenise

Richard Bernstein

Brandon Campbell

Brandon George

John Hanna

Aubrey Jackson