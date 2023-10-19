Cast Your Vote: The School District’s October Athlete of the Month spots are up for grabs

Germantown Municipal School District

Six high school athletes and six middle school athletes have been nominated for October’s Athlete of the Month. Read about each student athlete below and prepare to cast your vote.

Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) is excited to announce the October nominations for Athlete of the Month, presented by Alisha Dumas with State Farm. These nominations are based on athletic work ethic, attitude, and sportsmanship, but these student athletes are just that – students first, athletes second. They must have good academic standing, maintain a good attendance record, and have a positive outlook towards their education and their community. Receiving a nomination is an honor in itself!

Each month the community will get to vote on which athlete they would like to see become the GMSD Athlete of the Month. There is a High School category and a Middle School category. Voting for these categories will be kept separate, so each month there will be an Athlete of the Month from the High School and the Middle School. The winners will be announced towards the end of each month.

Here are the October High School nominees:

Sophie Christopher – Senior, Golf

With over 15 different awards, championships, and recognitions, Sophie has definitely left her mark on Houston. Sophie has played for Houston High’s golf team for all 3 years that she’s been a Mustang, and during her Senior year, she has continued to improve her game. Sophie most recently helped the girls’ varsity golf team at the District and Regional tournaments, and they are headed for the TSSAA State Championship. She was the first place victor at the Regional level! Sophie serves in SGA, and in everything she is involved in, she is always hoping to inspire and uplift those around her. In the fall, she will continue her golf career at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Leah Freeman – Senior, Soccer

Leah is currently D1 AAA All-State, 2x 1st Team All-Metro, USYNT ID camp, and the captain of the HHS soccer team. Over her last three years at Houston, she has posted 48 goals. She has been a part of the HHS team for their 2021 and 2022 State Semi-Finalist run as well as their three straight years of being Regional Champions. Leah is always striving to better herself as a player and a student. She currently has a 4.5 GPA, and she tutors students in Spanish as well. With her teammates, Leah leads by example. She wants each team member to feel included. Leah is returning from ACL surgery, and she has continued to encourage and uplift her teammates through it all!

Garrison Hickey- Sophomore, Cross Country

Garrison has been running cross country for three years. This season he has been a solid leader on the varsity squad, has cut time in every race he has competed, and just recently led the boys’ team with a 16:59 at the Frank Horton Classic. Garrison also runs track, focusing on the 800 and 1600. In each sport, Garrison is known as an encourager. He loves spending time with his team and is always pushing his teammates to pursue their best. He is a hard worker and is disciplined, both on and off the field. He is a straight A student, and he is currently pursuing his Eagle Scout rank in BSA. He is proud to be a Houston Mustang and is always cheering on his fellow HHS athletes!

Kate O’Conner – Senior, Soccer

Kate is Captain of the varsity soccer team, and she has been playing the sport since she was 5 years old. She has a mindset to always work hard, and she achieves success in both academics and sports. She is a great leader and communicates effectively with her team. She wants everyone to be involved and feel a part of the success they see. Kate is known for her fun and driven personality, both on and off the field.

Zach Olsen – Senior, Golf

Zach has received multiple recognitions in his senior season. The Commercial Appeal previously named him as one of the athletes to watch for the 2023 Boys Varsity Golf season. Zach has gone on to place fourth at the District Tournament and third at the Regional tournament, and he is TSSAA State Championship bound! He is incredibly dedicated to his sport, and he worked hard to improve his stats in the offseason. Zach is ranked in the top 30 in the state, but he is also known for his hard work in the classroom. He is a friend to everyone, and he is always there to help.

Emma Thweatt- Senior, Cross Country

Emma started her running career at Dogwood Elementary, and she is now aiming to continue her career on the collegiate level. She is known as a team leader and is always encouraging her teammates. Emma is a hard worker, and she is dedicated to her team and her sport. She has been on the varsity cross country all four years of her time as a Mustang, and this year she is a team captain. Emma volunteers her time with Memphis Youth Athletics and Camp Conquest, and she is also an ambassador for GMSD.

Here are the October Middle School nominees:

Nia Gautreaux – 7th Grade, Houston Middle School, Soccer

Nia began playing soccer at the age of just 5 years old! She is soccer minded and is good at making quick decisions when facing a challenge. She loves preparing for the game and spending time with her team. She loves to help others, and she wants her teammates to always feel supported. She is determined and a great team leader! She also plays on Germantown Legends soccer team and is their forward.

Max Havens – 8th Grade, Houston Middle School, Tennis

Max is the #1 tennis player on the GMSD tennis team, and he is undefeated in match play this season! He has been playing for GMSD tennis for three years. This past month Max competed in the 16 year old age group at a USTA event in Oxford, MS, and although he is much younger than his competitors, he received the silver medal after defeating some of the top 16 year olds from the southeast region. Max is an extremely hard worker and he enjoys bringing the best out of his teammates. Last season he received the Sportsmanship award from the TSSAA. Max is also a member of the Beta club and the Junior Honor Society, and he has hopes to play tennis at the Division I level.

Walt Summy- 8th Grade, Houston Middle School, Cross Country

Walt finished in the Top 20 of the Twilight Classic and the Top 10 of the TMSAA West Tennessee Sectionals Championship in 2023, in only his 2nd year as a Cross Country runner. From year 1 to year 2, he improved his 2 mile personal record by almost 3 minutes! Walt works hard during season and during the off season to continue his athletic success. That same drive and work ethic has helped Walt to succeed in the classroom. Walt is known as a team leader, and he is always encouraging his teammates as well. He is always making his teammates laugh! He pursues excellence in all that he does, as an athlete, as a friend, as a student, as an artist and illustrator, and as someone with a servant heart.

Abby Wang – 8th Grade, Houston Middle School, Tennis

As an 8th grader, Abby continuously shows her teammates what total success looks like. She is the driving force behind the #1 doubles team, but she also exemplifies being a good teammate and player. She is quick to compliment her opponents and teammates on their performance, always wanting to uplift those around her. Her on court attitude and her work ethic is what has led her to being a team leader. She continues to work hard at summer tennis camps to add power and consistency to her game. She has been playing tennis since the 6th grade, and her love for the sport has continued to grow. She is also a member of Beta Club, Model UN, and the president of National Junior Honor Society, and in every avenue she is known for her uplifting spirit.

Mallory Weed – 6th Grade, Houston Middle School, Soccer

Mallory has been playing soccer for five years. She is a member of the TN Olympic Development program and top 3% in the southern region. She is always working to improve her game! Mallory is known as a team leader, and she is always supporting and encouraging her teammates. She also plays club soccer for the Lobos, and for HMS, she started as a 6th grader and has been a driving force for their team and success.

Libby Westmoreland- 8th Grade, Riverdale, Cross Country

Libby has set personal records in every cross country run she’s done this year. She continues to work hard, and she has shown tremendous growth and improvement across the board. Her mindset is to be a supporter of the team and be the leader of the pact. She wants to motivate others and cheer on her teammates. She even recruited friends and helped grow the team to be where it is! She has a big heart and cares so deeply for others.

Visit www.gmsdk12.org/apps/news/article/1826464 and click link under story to vote,

or follow this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewz5vK0ZBE43XH5L2RXAIJOlScFOaRCczARGVP3hDVEbXnbA/viewform.