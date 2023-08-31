Car Maintenance You Should Handle Regularly

Cars come in all different shapes and sizes, and while some are better equipped and have longer lifespans, that doesn’t mean they don’t require some form of maintenance. Each vehicle on the road needs some care here and there, and there are some car maintenance tasks you should handle regularly. When you give your car the care and attention it needs, you can extend its lifespan and drive smoothly for years.

Checking Your Wheel Alignment

When you’ve driven about 10,000 miles or so, you may notice that your vehicle is pulling a little bit in one direction. Your wheels can become misaligned through thousands of miles of use, and it’s important you fix something like this sooner rather than later. You should normally check your wheel alignment every 6,000 to 8,000 miles, and a mechanic can help get everything back in order. However, if you notice this issue earlier than that and your car is pulling, take care of it quickly.

Improper wheel alignment will lead to bumpy rides and uneven tire wear. It could also put you in harm’s way. Instead of letting that happen, give your car and wheels the maintenance they need so that you can go back to driving like normal again.

Air Intake Maintenance

One crucial component of your vehicle that’s easy to neglect is the air intake. You get gas at the fuel pump regularly to keep your car moving, and you replace your oil periodically to ensure everything under the hood has the necessary lubrication. Another crucial part of the puzzle that keeps your car moving is your air intake, and there are a few air intake maintenance tips everyone should know.

The air going into your engine comes from outside the car, and depending on where you’re driving, that air could be full of dust, rocks, and other harmful pollutants. A crucial part of air intake maintenance is regularly inspecting your pipes and hoses for damage. But more importantly, you must regularly replace the air filter. Without a working air filter, you’re putting your engine in danger as the air filter won’t properly stop these contaminants from getting into your engine and causing damage.

Cooling System Care

In addition to taking care of your wheel alignment and air intake, you should pay special attention to your car’s cooling system. This cooling system helps ensure your engine runs at the optimal temperature because going outside this optimal range is a recipe for disaster for your engine and your entire car. Your cooling system helps keep temperatures low but is prone to damage. It’s important to flush and refill your cooling system every two years or 30,000 miles, but you must also inspect the hoses for cracks and leaks. With the right care and preventative maintenance, you can keep your cooling system and engine operating properly.

When you regularly handle car maintenance like this, you’re giving your car the help it needs to stay on the road much longer. Cars wear down over time. To keep them around for longer, you need to keep a watchful eye over them and address issues before they spiral out of control. Regular inspections are critical. And with the right car maintenance, you can keep your car running like new.