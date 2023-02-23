Building a Better Tomorrow 

Staff Report

Germantown students have a promising future ahead of them. Meanwhile, Leadership Germantown wants to take that potential to an even higher level through its Future Leaders program.

Future Leaders is a youth-intensive program designed for high school juniors and seniors in the Germantown area. Registration is now open for the spring cohort.

The program consists of five sessions that connect teens with mentors in public safety, business, law and entrepreneurship. The sessions aim to develop leadership skills, foster meaningful connections and empower participants to take ownership of their learning experience.

“The Future Leaders program gives Germantown teens an opportunity to explore a variety of career paths while interacting with professionals from local companies,” said Andrew Israel, Leadership Germantown program director. “We use real-world scenarios and a highly interactive curriculum to teach the core skills that all jobs require. Whether it’s making a presentation, crafting a business plan or pitching a new idea, the Future Leaders program gives participants a great first step toward their future careers.”

The application deadline is March 17. The $75 program consists of five weekly evening sessions on March 31 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26. Dinner and snacks are provided. To apply or for more information, visit bit.ly/LGFutureLeaders or email [email protected]