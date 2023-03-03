Briarcrest breaks ground for Petree Athletic Center

Staff Report

Briarcrest Christian School (BCS) broke ground this week on the Petree Athletic Center, a project that is part of a $12.8 million capital campaign for Briarcrest Athletics. The new athletic center will provide state-of-the-art facilities for BCS’s student-athletes and coaches.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by BCS administrators, coaches, student-athletes, and donors. The event began with a prayer led by BCS Head of School, Dr. Brian Pope, followed by remarks from several speakers, including BCS Athletic Director, Reggie Neely.

“This is an exciting day for Briarcrest Athletics,” said Neely. “The Petree Athletic Center will provide our student-athletes and coaches with top-notch facilities that will help them to excel both on and off the field.”

The Petree Athletic Center will include a weight room, training room, and locker rooms for both the football and soccer programs. The center will also have a film room and coaches’ offices. In addition to these amenities, the center will feature a large meeting room that can be used for team meetings, banquets, and other events.

The Petree Athletic Center is just one part of the $12.8 million capital campaign for Briarcrest Athletics. Phase 2 of the campaign is a covered practice field that will be located adjacent to the athletic center. The covered field will allow BCS’s student-athletes to practice in any weather conditions and will also provide additional space for other outdoor sports programs.

The capital campaign has been in the works for several years, and has been a collaborative effort between BCS administrators, coaches, and donors. The campaign is aimed at providing the school’s student-athletes with the best possible facilities and resources to support their athletic endeavors.

“This campaign is about investing in the future of Briarcrest Athletics,” said Neely. “We want to give our student-athletes every opportunity to succeed, and that starts with having top-notch facilities and resources.”

The Petree Athletic Center is named in honor of the late Eddie Petree, who was a longtime supporter of Briarcrest Athletics. Petree was a coach and mentor to many BCS student-athletes over the years, and his legacy continues to inspire the school’s athletic program.

“The Petree Athletic Center is a fitting tribute to Eddie’s legacy,” said Neely. “He was an integral part of the Briarcrest community, and his impact on our student-athletes will be felt for generations to come.”

Construction on the Petree Athletic Center is expected to take approximately 12 months, with completion scheduled for the fall of 2022. The covered practice field is slated to be completed in the summer of 2023.

In addition to the Petree Athletic Center and covered practice field, the capital campaign will also fund upgrades to BCS’s softball and baseball fields, as well as improvements to the school’s track and tennis facilities.

The Petree Athletic Center is a significant milestone in Briarcrest Christian School’s ongoing commitment to providing its student-athletes with the best possible facilities and resources. The new athletic center and covered practice field will help to ensure that BCS’s student-athletes are well-prepared to compete at the highest levels of their respective sports and will be a source of pride for the entire Briarcrest community.