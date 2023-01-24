When you’re looking at engine rebuilds, one term you may hear a lot is “remanufactured engine.” A remanufactured engine is a type of rebuild that uses brand-new parts from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The largest difference between a rebuild and a remanufacture is that the latter requires OEM parts, typically making it more expensive. So you should always confirm that you’re not paying remanufactured engine prices on a more traditional rebuilt engine. Still, there are some big advantages of a remanufactured engine that you may want to consider.

Extended Lifespan

No matter what type of engine you have, a remanufactured engine will always increase the overall lifespan. Using brand-new OEM parts often comes with a warranty and a reliable sense that these parts will last longer and work better for you than you might get from aftermarket parts—new or otherwise.

Noticeably Greener

One of the big advantages of a remanufactured engine is that placing brand-new parts onto an already broken-in engine is more environmentally friendly than installing a new engine and breaking it in from scratch. When your machine is already finely tuned, you can use it longer while expelling fewer carbon emissions.

More Cost Effective

Earlier, we talked about how remanufactured engines are more expensive than rebuilt ones, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the savings. It helps to know the differences between an engine rebuild and overhaul when figuring out the best way to breathe new life into your machine. A remanufactured engine is typically a much more cost-effective option compared to buying a new one, especially compared to getting a new car.

Better Mileage

When you use OEM parts to remanufacture your engine, your engine works with those parts and creates better and more reliable mileage while you’re driving. After remanufacturing your engine, you should notice a positive change in how often you need to stop by the gas pumps, which means more savings from buying less gas.

