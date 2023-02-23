Battle of the Brains: STEM competition returns to Germantown in April

Staff Report

The highly anticipated Battle of the Brains STEM competition is set to take place on Saturday, April 1, at Houston High School in Germantown. The deadline for applications is March 17.

The competition, which is organized by the Germantown Education Commission, is designed to provide a competitive platform for STEM-minded students, nurture their interest in math and science, and celebrate student achievement. The event is open to all Germantown and Houston high school students, regardless of their residency, as well as Germantown residents who attend a school outside of Germantown, and all homeschool students who reside in Germantown. Only high school students are eligible to participate.

Projects will be scored on a scale of 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent) in six categories – project quality, originality, creativity, positive impact on society, contribution to science, and presentation. Judges, who will be university faculty members or professionals without ties to any participating school, will provide positive and constructive comments.

The event guidelines specify that projects must be based on science, math, and/or engineering, and the project must be group-created with no more than four students in each group. The presentation should be no longer than five minutes, and coaching during the presentation is not allowed. The competition’s goal is to encourage innovative solutions and measurable outcomes using applied math, science, and/or engineering to solve problems.

The first-place winner will receive $300 per student, the second-place winner will receive $200 per student, and the third-place winner will receive $100 per student.

Stacey Crockett, the staff liaison for the Germantown Education Commission, is available to answer any questions and provide assistance to students. To submit an application or for more information, contact Crockett at [email protected]mantown-TN.gov or (901) 751-7559.