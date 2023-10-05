Awareness Time

Memphis area prepares to continue the fight against breast cancer

By Thomas Sellers Jr., W10/MVP

As the fight against Breast Cancer continues, the Memphis area will march on with awareness events.

Two of the most notable events of 2023 will be the Ultimate Pink Party on Oct. 14 and the Urban Health Education Support Services and Carin’ & Sharin’ event on Oct. 28.

The Ultimate Pink Party: Breast Cancer Awareness Event is happening on that Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at Esplanade Memphis.

To access further details about this event, visit https://www.unation.com/get-the-app/.

The Urban Health Education Support Services and Carin’ & Sharin’ will host “It’s Time Out for Breast Cancer” on Oct. 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 6811 Travure Drive in Memphis. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required.

The event will provide opportunities to address healthcare disparities, network, and plan initiatives necessary to identify and treat breast cancer. Attendees will receive tools and resources necessary to detect, treat and enhance survivorship of breast cancer.

Each registered participant will receive: a knowledge gift bag, local, regional, and national resources, an opportunity to win door prizes and free refreshments. For more information, call Carla at 901-268-8483.

Other events you may like:

Art Fundraiser for Breast Cancer. Saturday, Oct. 7, 4 p.m. at South Main Artspace Lofts in Memphis.

FIGHT AGAINST BREAST CANCER. Saturday Oct. 21 and Sunday Oct. 22 at 1549 Elvis Presley Blvd.,

in Memphis

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch (in loving memory of Anita Holloway). Saturday Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Golden Gate Cathedral at 3240 James Road in

Memphis.

Pop Up Shop will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7at 4810 Navy Road in Millington. Local artist donating to breast cancer awareness. For more information, call 613-9558.

Making Strides of Memphis will be held Sunday Oct. 15 at Tom Lee Park at Riverside Drive in Memphis. The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer.



Follow the event with Marissa Lima at [email protected] or call 605-1618.