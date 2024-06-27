Abney wins National American Miss Tennessee Teen

Amber Abney

Miss Addison Abney, daughter of Marcus and Amber Abney, was crowned the 2024 National American Miss Tennessee Teen Queen at the state pageant held June 16, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee. Addison was one of 57 teens ranging from 16-19 years of age. She received a special invitation to compete at the National Pageant that will be held during Thanksgiving week in Orlando, Florida. Addison also took home Winner of Photogenic, Winner of Runway, and 1st Runner-up in Resume.

Addison’s activities include her organization DRIP Co. (Dear Random Important Person), where she leaves kind notes in her community and everywhere she travels. Her hope is to go from creating a ripple e ect of kindness to a tsunami of kindness around the world. She will be a junior at Evangelical Christian School this fall and maintains a 4.2 GPA. She is a member of Memphis Bridge Builders Organization and loves creating acrylic art in her spare time. Her sponsors for the pageant were her parents, and Addison herself by balancing a part time job at Sugar Ghost in Germantown.

The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants awards 1.5 million dollars in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.

National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across our nation with a program that is designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to twenty-four in six different age divisions. Makeup is not allowed on contestants 12 and under.

The National American Miss Pageants are for “Today’s Girl” and “Tomorrow’s Leaders.” The pageant program is based on

inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation, and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant seeks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future!

Upon winning, Addison received her Official State Crown, Banner and Trophy at the beautiful Marriott Cool Springs Host Hotel.