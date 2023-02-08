A Monthly Gathering for Car Enthusiasts

Staff Report

On the fourth Saturday of every month, car enthusiasts gather at the GPAC Parking lot located at 1801 Exeter Rd. for an event known as Cars and Coffee. This event is a celebration of all things cars and provides a platform for car owners to display their vehicles and for others to admire and appreciate them.

Whether you are an avid car collector or just someone who loves cars, Cars and Coffee is the perfect place to be. With a wide range of vehicles on display, from classic muscle cars to modern-day supercars, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The event is family-friendly and is free for all to attend.

The event starts at 8 am and goes on until 10 am, offering a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere for people to chat, compare notes and exchange ideas. The Germantown Kiwanis Club is also on hand, providing free coffee and donuts to visitors, adding to the welcoming and friendly atmosphere.

Cars and Coffee is not just about showing off your car; it’s about the community of car enthusiasts who come together to celebrate their passion for automobiles. It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about cars, to share their knowledge and to make new friends. Whether you are a seasoned car collector or someone who is just starting to develop an interest in cars, Cars and Coffee is the perfect place to be.

For car owners, this event is a chance to showcase their pride and joy, to show off the work that they have put into their vehicles and to receive recognition from others in the car community. For those who are not car owners, it’s a great opportunity to admire the beauty of these vehicles and to learn more about the different makes and models.

As well as providing a platform for car enthusiasts to show off their vehicles, Cars and Coffee is also a great opportunity for local businesses to engage with the community. Many local businesses, including car dealerships, car parts suppliers and garages, take advantage of the event to promote their products and services. This helps to support local businesses and ensures that the event remains a thriving and active community for car enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Cars and Coffee is a must-attend event for anyone who loves cars. Whether you are a seasoned car collector or just someone who has a passing interest in cars, this event provides a great opportunity to learn more about automobiles, to meet new people and to share your passion for cars with others. So why not come along to the GPAC Parking lot on the fourth Saturday of the month, grab a coffee and donut, and join the car enthusiasts at Cars and Coffee.