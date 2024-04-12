4 Tips for Coaxing More Power Out of a Diesel Engine

Diesel vehicles are popular for one thing: power. Whether you use them to get around town, tackle rough roads in the great outdoors, or as work vehicles for hauling and towing, you need to know you can rely on that power to be there when you need it. Most engines already pack plenty of punch, but you can always modify them in different ways to push them to greater heights. Here are four tips for coaxing more power out of a diesel engine.

Regular Maintenance

Whether you are trying to get more horsepower out of a 6.6 Duramax V8 or another diesel engine brand, one thing that always keeps engines running smoothly, efficiently, and powerfully is regular maintenance. Make sure to change the oil and oil filter every 3,000 to 6,000 miles—check with the manufacturer or your mechanic for the best schedule.

Schedule regular tune-ups as well. Diesel engines operate under tremendous pressure, so arrange for a tune-up when you get the oil changed. If you take care of your engine, it’ll last longer and work stronger.

Upgrade the Turbocharger

Most vehicles already have a turbocharger installed, and it should work perfectly well. But if you want it to work better than perfectly well, upgrade the turbocharger. A turbocharger pushes more air into the engine, providing more oxygen and fuel and improving efficiency. Buying and installing a performance turbocharger is a surefire way to increase the power. It’s an easy project as well, so you might even save a few bucks installing it yourself.

Performance Fuel Injectors

Fuel injectors regulate the amount of fuel in an engine by pumping (or injecting) it rather than letting the vacuum formed by the pistons suck it in. Once the fuel is inside the engine, it mixes with oxygen and ignites. Upgrading the fuel injectors to performance models revs the energy and power output of the engine. This is slightly more complex and may require replacement of the fuel pump, so discuss it with your mechanic. But the results—power and fuel efficiency—are worth it.

Time for the Tires

Tires are more important to engine performance than many people realize. Keeping your tires properly inflated puts less stress on the engine and helps the vehicle run better overall. If you have the budget, consider all-season tires that handle gravel, dirt, and muddy off-road trails as well as the town and city’s asphalt.

Those are just four tips for coaxing more power out of a diesel engine. Consider these and have a sit-down with your mechanic about what else you can do to help your truck work harder and last longer.