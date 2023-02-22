4 Things To Consider When Building Your Horse Barn

If you are in the process of building a horse barn, then you are probably either planning on acquiring horses or expanding your farm family and need more space. It makes sense that this is an exciting time, but it can also come with stressors. You want to ensure you include everything your barn needs to keep your horses healthy and happy. That’s why you might want to learn the things to consider when building your horse barn.

Focus on Enough Space

When it comes to your horses, there is no such thing as too much space. The main thing you want to concern yourself with is ensuring your horses have ample space to lie down, stand up, and turn around comfortably. Therefore, when building your horse barn, stick with stalls that are about 12 by 12 feet.

Have It Facing South

As you build your shed, don’t forget about the placement of your barn. An essential guideline for run-in shed placements on your farm is to put your shed at a south-facing angle. Doing this will protect your horses from forceful winds that hail predominantly from the north. If your horses are in the face of these winds for prolonged periods, they could become stressed and experience illness.

Ensure Proper Ventilation

Your horses will utilize their barns as a bathroom, but their manure can result in fumes that become toxic if in a poorly ventilated area. If your horses are in continual contact with these fumes, it can result in serious illness. That’s why ensuring your horse barn has adequate ventilation is important, so consider installing plenty of windows and fans.

Hire an Electrician

While you can certainly build your horse barn, one important thing to consider is hiring an electrician. You will likely include wash stalls and electric lights in your barn. However, these two things can become extremely dangerous without the proper installation. You want your horses and anyone who enters the barn to be as safe as possible, so hire an electrician to do the wiring in your barn.