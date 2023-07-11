3 Ways To Maintain a More Productive Home Office Setup

You have many details to balance when arranging a home office, from finding a good chair to looking for ways to personalize your desktop. One detail that is easy to overlook in all the planning is productivity. Make the right changes to your equipment using these effective ways to maintain a more productive home office setup.

Find a Specific Place for Everything

One of the most helpful tips for clearing clutter and boosting productivity is to find a place for all your supplies. Aimless organization is how random supplies gather across a desk until it becomes a total mess of confusion. Keep items on your desk that you need throughout the day and place other items in drawers strategically. That way, you can create a work environment at home that helps you get tasks done swiftly.

If you give items a specific storage spot, you always know where they are when you need them, from files to pens. Anyone working from home can use many tips for home office desk organization, and all tips require finding a focus or function for everything. Even decor should serve a function, so arrange your office carefully.

Upgrade to High-Quality Comfort

Using high-quality desks and chairs may seem like a luxury, but these are amenities that anyone working from home should experience. One of the best ways to promote productivity is to create a workspace that prioritizes your health and comfort. The more uncomfortable your chair is, the more consistently you will find excuses to get up from your workstation. Don’t worry; we’re not trying to push you into spending excessive amounts of money on home office gear.

Reach out to your employer and ask if they will cover some of the costs of your home office gear. This may sound odd at first if you’re new to working from home, but assisting with WFH equipment costs is something that some employers do to promote productivity across their workforce. Many employers see the benefit in helping their employees build efficient, comfortable home offices, so talk to your boss if you’re ready to upgrade today.

Optimize Space for Foot Traffic

Another important way to maintain a more productive home office setup is to keep the space around your desk clear for foot traffic. Employees in home offices may not see many visitors, so why focus on this component so heavily? You should optimize foot traffic because getting up and walking around is something anyone who sits at a desk all day should do periodically. Stretching your legs throughout the day ensures your body isn’t stiff and constricted in the chair while working.

Having a comfortable place to stand up in the office means you don’t have to go too far to relax for a moment during the workday. Clear office walkways of wires and other clutter to avoid tripping. Plus, make sure your desk doesn’t take up so much space that it creates an awkward environment to move in. Like any part of the home office, your desk should support an efficient workflow. Use the tips above today so you don’t have to deal with an inefficient setup any longer.