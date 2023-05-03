3 Catastrophic Ways Rust Can Ruin Your Vehicle

Rust can develop in various ways. As iron, oxygen, and water react with one another, a reddish-brown substance called rust will appear. This reaction weakens the integrity of metals and is incredibly damaging.

Perhaps you’ve seen the reddish-brown appearance of rust on your car. If you ever catch sight of this substance, you should take care of it right away. There are three catastrophic ways rust can ruin your vehicle. Continue reading to find out more about why vehicle care is so crucial!

Damaging the Engine

Sometimes small areas like gaskets and seals will corrode slowly. In other instances, ample friction and incredibly high temperatures will develop rust on various metal parts in the engine.

If these parts break down, they can leak coolant throughout the system. The vehicle will then be unable to sufficiently cool the engine. It’ll be much more likely to overheat and break down while you’re driving.

Breaking Down the Transmission

The engine isn’t the only portion of the vehicle that’s in danger of rusting. You must also worry about the quality of the transmission.

The value of regular transmission maintenance is that it helps you catch any signs of rust in the transmission early before it destroys other components. One complication is that the transmission shaft will no longer fit, so it’ll become more difficult to transmit power and torque throughout the system. This puts immense strain on the transmission and makes it work harder than required.

A malfunctioning transmission is a catastrophic issue. It can ruin your vehicle and result in the need for an extremely costly repair. To avoid this, always take care of rust spots as quickly as you can!

Impacting the Undercarriage

The undercarriage is a portion of the vehicle that you rarely think about. If it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind.

The undercarriage is home to the muffler, brake lines, axles, shocks, exhaust, and transmission system. If there’s damage to this area, you’ll most likely see oil leaking from underneath. Various issues could be at play, and rust is one of the most common culprits.

This area is very susceptible to rust. It has frequent exposure to water that never leaves the surface. When the excessive moisture lingers on the metal, it begins to oxidize. Before you know it, pieces of metal chip away, and parts break down.