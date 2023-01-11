Whataburger celebrates with ribbon cutting

The third Memphis-area Whataburger restaurant, located at 1040 N Germantown Pkwy, which opened in November, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday hosted by the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce.

A location on Stage Road in Bartlett is scheduled to open this month.

The restaurant in Cordova opened with a drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out additional services options including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.

“We are hard at work training our dedicated team of Family Members to deliver our extensive menu of bold flavors, made to order, fresh and hot with a side of extraordinary hospitality,” said Operating Partner Cedric Joyner. “We look forward to offering our friends in the Cordova community a chance to enjoy the great Whataburger experience at this time from the most convenient spot around — their vehicle.”

The new restaurant’s design pays respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with forward-thinking features, including an open-concept dining room and double drive-thru lanes. Interior details include custom wall art honoring the University of Memphis.

In addition to the Southaven locations that opened earlier this year, a fourth Whataburger restaurant is expected to open at 2859 N Germantown Pkwy in Memphis in early 2023.

Whataburger Family Members are paid weekly and have access to flexible schedules (open 24/7). All employees participate in a robust training program that puts them on track for career advancement. Managers have the potential to earn up to $60,000 a year, based on both market and performance. Operating Partners earn an average of six figures or more, including bonuses of up to 150 percent of their target incentive. Both Operating Partner and Manager positions receive competitive health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.