SponsorshipsAvailable for 2026 Neighborhood Summit

City of Germantown

Attention, local businesses: The City cordially invites you to be part of something special – Germantown’s Annual Neighborhood Summit, which takes place Tuesday, September 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center.

Presented by the Neighborhood Preservation Commission, this exciting occasion traditionally welcomes more than 250 Germantown residents and neighborhood leaders each year. It’s an evening filled with connection, community pride and inspiration, and sponsorships for this event are now available.

This year’s theme, Thriving Together, will feature:

A sponsors’ expo showcasing local businesses like yours, along with networking, wine tastings and refreshments

Opening remarks by Mayor Mike Palazzolo

Presentations by the Germantown Police Department and the Economic and Community Development Division

Annual awards for Neighborhood of the Year, Neighbor of the Year and Neighborhood Leader of the Year

Why Sponsor?

As a sponsor, your business will enjoy direct visibility with hundreds of residents and neighborhood leaders, along with:

A booth at the Summit expo to connect face-to-face with potential and existing customers

Your logo or name featured on event marketing materials, social media, news coverage and event signage

An opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to community engagement while raising your brand profile

There are two sponsorship tiers:

The $300 Gold Tier includes expo vendor space and your company logo displayed on all event marketing materials, signage and social media campaigns.

The $200 Silver Tier includes expo vendor space and company name displayed on all event marketing materials, signage and social media campaigns.

We are also gratefully accepting door prize donations to showcase local businesses during our popular evening drawings.

We would be honored to have your support in making this year’s summit the most impactful yet. To confirm your sponsorship or ask questions, please contact Community Engagement Coordinator Erinn Figg at EFigg@Germantown-TN.gov or (901) 757-7203. You can also fill out this sponsorship form here.

For more information about the Summit, visit Germantown-TN.gov/Summit.

Thank you for supporting Germantown’s neighborhoods. We look forward to seeing you at the Summit!