Mustang Athletics Opens the Season Strong

Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD)

Houston High School Athletics opened the 2026–27 school year with an outstanding week of competition, school spirit, and community engagement. From an electric Friday night at Landers Stadium to championship-level performances on the road, our Mustang student-athletes and coaches represented Houston High School and GMSD extremely well.

Football – A Special Opening Night at Landers Stadium

Friday night provided an incredible start to the 2026 football season as Houston hosted Germantown High School in front of an energetic home crowd.

The atmosphere surrounding the season opener was outstanding. One of the highlights of the evening was a special airplane flyover prior to kickoff, adding another memorable element to an already exciting Friday-night environment. Our students, families, staff, band, cheerleaders, Pom, community members, and Mustang supporters helped create the type of game-day atmosphere that makes Houston High School Athletics special.

Once the game began, the Mustangs carried that energy onto the field. Houston delivered an impressive performance on both sides of the ball and earned a 40–6 victory over Germantown to begin the season 1–0.

It was an excellent opening-night statement and a tremendous way to begin another season of Mustang Football.

Houston will now turn its attention to its first road challenge of the season against Whitehaven High School on Friday, August 28.

Volleyball – Championship Weekend at Volleyball in the Ville

Houston Volleyball continued its strong start to the season with an excellent showing at Collierville High School’s Volleyball in the Ville tournament.

Competing against quality competition throughout the weekend, the Mustangs battled their way through the tournament and advanced all the way to the championship match.

Reaching the finals of an early-season tournament is a great accomplishment and provided our team with valuable experience against high-level competition. The weekend demonstrated the competitiveness, toughness, and potential of this year’s group as they continue building toward district and postseason play.

The championship appearance provides excellent early-season momentum and another example of the high expectations surrounding Houston Volleyball.

Cross Country – Outstanding First Road Meet

Houston Cross Country put together an outstanding performance in its first out-of-town meet of the season, coming away with an impressive team victory.

Our runners competed extremely well from the front of the field through the entire lineup. The performance was an excellent example of the depth, preparation, and commitment within the Houston Cross Country program.

Winning the first road meet in such convincing fashion provides tremendous early-season momentum and sets a high standard for what this group hopes to accomplish throughout the fall.

Girls Soccer – Strong Start in Chattanooga

Houston Girls Soccer also had an outstanding weekend, traveling to Chattanooga and coming away with two victories in an impressive early-season showing.

Beyond the results on the field, the trip provided an excellent opportunity for team bonding, leadership development, and continued growth as the Mustangs begin another championship-level season. The group competed with confidence, played together, and represented Houston High School and GMSD extremely well throughout the weekend.

The Houston Girls Soccer program continues to operate with high expectations. This year’s team has its sights set on another deep postseason run as the Mustangs look to return to the TSSAA State Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

Winning both matches on the road while continuing to build chemistry made Chattanooga an excellent start for a program that once again enters the season with championship aspirations.

A Great Start for Mustang Athletics

This past weekend represented much more than wins and losses. It was a tremendous example of what we want the Houston High School athletic experience to look like.

Across our programs, our student-athletes continue to compete at a high level while representing their school and community with pride. Just as importantly, our coaches, families, staff, administrators, and supporters continue to work together to create meaningful experiences for our students.