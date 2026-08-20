Make a Difference in Germantown Classrooms Through Your Water Bill

Staff Report

Germantown residents can support local classrooms through the city’s Friends of the Foundation program, which allows residents to make recurring donations to the Germantown Education Foundation through their monthly water bills.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $3,150.50 donation to the Germantown Education Foundation during its Aug. 10 meeting. The donation represents contributions collected through the Friends of the Foundation program during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The program was established by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2014 to provide Germantown residents with an easy way to support the Germantown Education Foundation through their monthly utility bills. Originally called “Fill the Fountain of Knowledge,” the program was later renamed Friends of the Foundation.

Residents can authorize the city to add a recurring donation of their choice to their monthly utility bill. Because the funds are voluntarily contributed by residents, the program has no budgetary impact on the city. The city maintains records of residents who have authorized donations and periodically transfers the collected funds to the Germantown Education Foundation.

To become a Friend of the Foundation, residents can complete the authorization form and select the amount they would like to contribute each month. The donation is then included on their monthly utility bill.

Residents can learn more and sign up through the Germantown Education Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation page.

Contributions help the Germantown Education Foundation provide additional resources and opportunities for students and teachers in the Germantown Municipal School District. Through annual grants, mini-grants and other initiatives, the foundation supports innovative classroom projects, educational resources and experiences designed to enhance learning throughout the district.

A small monthly contribution can help make a meaningful difference in Germantown classrooms.

Source: City of Germantown