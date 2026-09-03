Lifesaving Response: BMA honors PSDJ Hope Brown

GERMANTOWN, TENN. –During Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) meeting, Public Safety Dispatcher Jailer Kimberly “Hope” Brown received the Germantown Police Department Dispatch Life Saving Award for her heroic actions during a critical medical emergency.

The high-stress call came in on May 31 at approximately 12:23 p.m. regarding an unresponsive 10-year-old boy in a swimming pool. Upon taking the call, Brown rapidly assessed the situation while simultaneously relaying crucial details to the dispatch floor to ensure swift emergency response. Through targeted questioning, she recognized that the child was not breathing effectively, identifying his “snoring” sounds as ineffective gasping breaths – a critical sign of medical distress.

Pivotal First Minutes

Recognizing the immediate threat to the child’s life, Brown instructed the caller to begin CPR. She provided continuous guidance and reassurance, maintaining instructions until the Germantown Fire Department arrived on the scene.

On-duty Battalion Chief Keith Bartozzi noted that Brown’s initiation of bystander CPR had a profound impact on the outcome. The boy was alert by the time he arrived at the hospital, where the attending physician at Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital praised the seamless lifesaving actions taken from the initial dispatch call through the hospital transfer.

Following a clinical review, EMS Chief Jerome Cole strongly endorsed recognizing Brown, confirming that her prompt directive to begin bystander CPR directly correlated to the patient’s survival.

“Kimberly Brown is commended for her exceptional handling of an emergency call involving a 10-year-old drowning victim. Confronted with a panicked family and a child in critical condition, she remained calm and composed throughout the call,” Cole said. “She quickly and accurately recognized that the child was not breathing

adequately and guided the family through CPR step by step. Her rapid assessment, clear direction and steady demeanor empowered the family to take decisive action, and the child survived.

“Kimberly’s response exemplifies the core mission of the department’s bystander CPR initiative: delivering life-saving intervention in the critical minutes before EMS arrives,” he continued. “Her performance is a powerful testament to the value of dispatcher-assisted CPR as a frontline, life-saving skill. It stands as a model for strengthening the department’s dispatch-to-bystander response and reflects the very best of what this initiative was created to achieve. Kimberly’s professionalism, composure and skill made the difference between tragedy and survival, and she is deeply deserving of recognition.

Trained for Excellence

Captain Rachel Pierski echoed Cole’s sentiments.

“Public Safety Dispatchers are the first line of response in a crisis. In a situation where every second counts, Brown’s specialized training allowed for an accurate assessment and her immediate CPR instructions directly resulted in saving a life,” Pierski said. “Her calm professionalism allowed her to guide the boy’s family through those pivotal first minutes, giving him the chance he needed to survive. Her actions exemplify the highest standards of the Germantown Communications Division.”

Pierski noted that Germantown’s entire dispatch team consists of Certified Emergency Medical Dispatchers through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials. It was this specialized medical training that Brown drew upon during those critical moments.

Brown’s accurate assessment, immediate CPR guidance and unwavering composure directly saved a young life, exemplifying the highest standards of public safety and service to the Germantown community.

Source: City of Germantown