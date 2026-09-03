Germantown’s Living Legacy program turns memories into growing tributes

Staff Reports

For Germantown Parks and Recreation Director Natalie Ruffin, a tree outside the Parks & Recreation office is more than part of the city’s landscape. It is a living reminder of her mother.

After her mother died, a tree was donated and planted in her memory, giving Ruffin’s family a place to pause, reflect and remember.

“It held such deep meaning for my family,” Ruffin said. “Having that living tribute here has been a constant source of comfort and remembrance.”

Through Germantown’s Living Legacy program, families, friends and organizations can commemorate someone special or mark a meaningful occasion with a living tribute — one that grows and changes with time. For $300, residents can sponsor a tree planting to celebrate a milestone, welcome a new family member or remember a loved one, creating a lasting tribute while adding to the city’s tree canopy and helping keep Germantown’s landscape vibrant.

The program’s reach can be seen at City Hall, where seven plaques recognize 428 people and one beloved dog who have been honored or memorialized through Living Legacy.

Recently, friends and community organizations honored the memory of longtime Germantown resident Sue Olsson with Living Legacy tree plantings, to serve as a lasting reminder of a life that touched the community.

“As the trees grow and mature, Sue’s memory will be kept alive,” said her friend Brandy Miller.

Living Legacy donations should be submitted by June 1, 2027, to allow sufficient time for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval process.

For more information, contact City Arborist and Natural Resource Manager Bryan Piefer at (901) 751-7684 or BPiefer@Germantown-TN.gov.

Source: City of Germantown