Germantown Expands Pickleball Play with New Courts at Cameron Brown Park

Staff Reports

City officials and community members gathered Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a major milestone at the Cameron Brown Park Pickleball Complex.

The event highlighted the expansion of the facility, which features newly added courts to accommodate the growing community of pickleball enthusiasts. Alongside the expanded court space, the project introduced a brand-new, air-conditioned restroom facility, offering enhanced comfort and convenience for players and visitors alike.

The addition comes at an ideal time. Following the recent launch of three new courts at Riverdale Park, Germantown now boasts a total of 13 public pickleball courts citywide.

Germantown remains dedicated to enhancing local recreational facilities and looks forward to seeing these new courts enjoyed by players of all skill levels and ages. Grab your paddle and head out to the courts! — City of Germantown

Source: City of Germantown