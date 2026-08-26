From Houston High to Carnegie Hall

Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD)

Senior Myles Martin and junior Levi Lei were selected for Carnegie Hall’s prestigious national youth ensembles, placing the two Mustangs among some of the most accomplished young musicians in the country.

Martin, a violist, earned a spot in the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, or NYO-USA, Carnegie Hall’s flagship national youth orchestra for musicians ages 16 to 19. Lei, a cellist, was selected for NYO2, an intensive summer program for outstanding younger musicians ages 14 to 16. Both students are also members of the Memphis Youth Symphony.

For Houston High Orchestra Director Stephen Short, having not one but two Houston students selected for Carnegie Hall’s national programs was worth celebrating. “I knew those kids were good. I mean, they’re amazing players,” Short said. “But this is the best of the best.”

Short said the level of musicianship represented in the ensembles is extraordinary, with students capable of competing for opportunities at top conservatories around the world.

Carnegie Hall’s national youth ensembles bring together top teen musicians from across the country following a rigorous audition process. Participants spend their summer working with leading professional musicians, rehearsing intensively and performing on some of the world’s most celebrated stages. The programs are offered free to participants.

For Martin, the experience began July 18 with a two-week residency at Purchase College in New York, where members of NYO-USA rehearsed together before taking the stage at Carnegie Hall for their first concert. From there, the orchestra headed to Europe for performances in Berlin, Amsterdam, Aldeburgh and Edinburgh.

His favorite stop? “Personally, it was playing in the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam,” Martin said. But the venues were only part of what made the month memorable.

“I think my big takeaway was just the high-level playing that goes on in our country that we don’t necessarily get to see every day living in Memphis,” Martin said. “It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Surrounded by talented young musicians from across the country, Martin said he also noticed a change in his own playing.

“It really taught me how to listen to everybody else around me and not just be stuck in my part,” he said, “but to really hear what everybody else is playing and how my sound can fit into the orchestra.”

Lei’s NYO2 experience also began with intensive training at Purchase College before a July 30 performance at Carnegie Hall. From New York, the ensemble traveled to the Dominican Republic for a five-day residency that included performances in Santo Domingo and Santiago and opportunities to connect with local musicians. Lei was one of nine cellists selected for the 2026 ensemble.

The accomplishment is an impressive way to begin another year for the GMSD orchestra program, where the music may get serious, but building a community around it starts a little more casually.

Just before school began, orchestra students and families gathered at the pavilion outside Houston High for an annual meet and greet organized by the Orchestra Booster Club. Students from sixth through 12th grades were invited to reconnect before rehearsals and performances got underway.

There was no concert program or formal agenda. Just students catching up, parents meeting directors and even a table with a game of Uno underway.

“It’s just a low-key little way to kick off the year orchestra style,” Short said.

The gathering also gives younger musicians a chance to spend time with students farther along in the program, connecting Riverdale, Houston Middle and Houston High orchestra students before the school year begins.

That sense of connection will carry into a year with plenty already on the horizon.

At Houston High, Short is looking forward to bringing the orchestra and band together again this spring for a full symphony performance, something the programs took a break from last year. Before that, Houston High’s band, orchestra, choir and theater students are planning to travel together to Walt Disney World in April.

For Short, bringing those groups together is part of the excitement. “It’s all about the fine arts coming together,” he said.

The Symphony Orchestra is also exploring an opportunity this fall to perform side by side with college musicians at the University of Mississippi, giving students the chance to experience a college campus, work with university musicians and perform alongside them.

It all makes for a fitting start to the year: two Mustangs returning from performances on one of the world’s most famous stages, younger musicians meeting their orchestra family in the park and another season of music ahead.

As Short put it, “I think it’s important for people to see what amazing kids we have.”