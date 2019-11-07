Veterans visit Normandy for 75th anniversary

More than a dozen World War II veterans recently traveled to Normandy, France to visit the historic site of D-Day.



Local non-profit Forever Young Senior Veterans made the 75th anniversary trip possible for 14 veterans.



Diane Hight, Forever Young president and founder, said this year’s trip drew international attention for reasons beyond the significance of the anniversary.



A French television station was able to help Hight reunite 98-year-old veteran K.T. Robbins with his 92-year-old French sweetheart, Jeannine (PICTURED). The two are both widows and were able to spend some time together.



“Isn’t that unbelievable,” she said. “It was like a gift from God.”

Hight said these “Trips of Honor” are important to help veterans heal and gain closure.



“Before every trip,” she said, “I pray that God will give these men what they need.”



Forever Young Senior Veterans works to “end the silent suffering of military veterans 65 years and older by granting their unfulfilled dreams, returning them to the places where they fought, and giving them the honor, healing and hope they need and deserve.”



The men who traveled to Normandy ranged in ages of 93-102 and were honored by people from all around the world, especially the residents of France who acknowledged the men for their liberation efforts.



There were many significant moments as David Muir and ABC World News Tonight followed the group through Normandy, sharing their stories of service and sacrifice.