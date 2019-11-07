Germantown Police Reports

October 18

Crimes

• Items were stolen from a vehicle at 9057 Poplar Ave. at 7:29 a.m.

• Items were stolen from a vehicle at 9057 Poplar Ave. at 7:53 a.m.

• A license plate was stolen off of the victim’s vehicle at 7945 Wolf River Blvd. at 8:16 a.m.

• The victim advised that someone forged documents using his personal information. The complaint originated in the 2100 block of Burfordi Lane at 10:30 a.m.

• Items were stolen from a residence in the 7100 block of River Reach at 10:32 a.m.

• Someone used fraudulent means to obtain the victim’s information. The complaint originated at 7787 Wolf River Blvd. at 10:50 a.m.

• Items were stolen from the victim’s purse while she was inside a business at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 11 a.m.

• The victim’s credit card was used to make fraudulent purchases at 2031 West Street at 11 a.m.

• A package was stolen from a business at 9077 Poplar Ave. at 5:14 p.m.

October 19

Crimes

• A package was stolen from the victim’s front porch in the 7400 block of Dove Field Cove at 8:03 p.m.

October 20

Crimes

• Several mailboxes were damaged in the 8600 block of Pine Needle Drive at 7:26 a.m.

• Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 2100 block of West Cumbernauld Circle at 11:30 a.m.

• A small window pane was broken at a residence in the 1800 block of Boulinwood Lane at 11:58 a.m.

October 21

Crimes

• Packages were stolen in the 9200 block of Grey Cliff Drive at 2:41 p.m.

• Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 1900 block of Mount Repose Drive at 6:41 p.m.

October 22

Crimes

• Items were stolen from a residence in the 7800 block of Farindon Drive at 11:12 a.m.

• The victim’s home was entered, but nothing was stolen. The complaint originated in the 2900 block of Woffington Lane at 1:21 p.m.

• The victim’s mailbox was knocked down in the 1900 block of Alder Branch Lane at 2:38 p.m.

• A cell phone was stolen at 9755 Wolf River Blvd. at 4:30 p.m.

October 23

Crimes

• An adult male used counterfeit money to purchase items from a business at 2130 Exeter Road at 5:18 p.m.

October 24

Crimes

• The front door to a business was damaged at 1925 Exeter Road at 7:51 a.m.

Items were stolen from a business at 7720 Poplar Ave. at 6:13 p.m.

Crashes

23 total crashes occurred this week.

October 25

Crimes

• The victim’s information was used to fraudulently obtain goods. The complaint originated from the 1700 block of Hobbits Glen at 3:23 p.m.

9 Two adults were involved in a verbal altercation at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 4:01 p.m.

October 27

Crimes

• Two adults were involved in an altercation at 1230 S. Germantown Road at 11:56 a.m.

• Three adults were arrested for stealing items from a business at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 2:53 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics in the 2600 block of Hacks Cross Road at 9:57 p.m.

October 28

Crimes

• Someone used fraudulent means to obtain money from the victim. The complaint originated in the 8700 block of Tanoak Drive at 11:44 a.m.

• An individual stole items from a business at 2055 West Street at 1:58 p.m.

• Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 9451 Poplar Ave. at 4:17 p.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to make several fraudulent transactions. The complaint originated from the 2200 block of Wood Creek Drive at 5:42 p.m.

• An adult was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 6:53 p.m.

October 29

Crimes

• The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle East at 8:36 a.m.

• An employee stole money from a business at 9113 Winchester Road at 8:40 a.m.

• The victim advised that they observed a nude male behind a business at 9055 Forest Centre Drive at 4:36 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for stealing items from a business at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 6:19 p.m.

• An inmate exposed himself to a jailer at 1930 S. Germantown Road at 9:05 p.m.

October 30

Crimes

• An adult male stole items from a business at 9461 Poplar Ave. at 1:50 p.m.

• Two adults left a business without paying at 2095 Merchants Row at 7:29 p.m.

October 31

Crimes

• Packages were stolen from the victim’s front porch in the 1600 block of Paddington Park at 3:35 p.m.

• An acquaintance took an item from the victim without permission. The complaint originated in the 8200 block of Pine Valley Drive at 10 p.m.

Crashes

24 total crashes occurred this week.