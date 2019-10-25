Germantown Police Reports

October 11

Crimes

• The victim reported being involved in an incident in which a weapon was displayed at Wolf River Blvd. at Riverdale Road at 3:53 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested after he was involved in a physical altercation with his father in the 8900 block of Green Leaves Drive at 8:46 p.m.

October 12

Crimes

• Three adult females stole merchandise from a business at7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 11:02 a.m.

• An adult female was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 11:26 a.m.

• Forcible entry was made into the victim’s vehicle and items were stolen at 8628 Farmington Blvd. at 2:33 p.m.

• Unknown subjects damaged a pavilion at 2029 Cordes Road at 7:48 p.m.

October 13

Crimes

• Forcible entry was made into the victim’s vehicle and items were stolen in the Greenbelt Lot 205 on Wolf River Blvd. at 1:27 p.m.

• The victim’s keys were stolen at 2075 Exeter Road at 4:47 p.m.

October 14

Crimes

• The victim’s mailbox was damaged in the 8300 block of Farmington Blvd. at 7:45 a.m.

• A package was stolen of the victim’s front porch in the 7000 block of Corsica Drive at 1:58 p.m.

• An adult female attempted to purchase merchandise using false information at 7615 West Farmington Boulevard at 6:05 p.m.

• The victim’s mailbox was stolen in the 1600 block of Golden Fields Drive at 9:17 p.m.

October 15

Crimes

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 6900 block of Redfield Drive at 6:59 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 6900 block of Redfield Drive at 7:28 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 1100 block of Saddle Ridge Drive at 7:34 a.m.

• Currency was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 6900 block of Wynterhall Drive at 7:47 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 6900 block of Redfield Drive at 8:06 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 6900 block of Redfield Drive at 8:09 a.m.

• An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 6900 block of Redfield Drive at 8:10 a.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent account. The complaint originated from the 2200 block of Clayton Place at 12:10 p.m.

• Electronics and jewelry were stolen from the 2200 block of Howard Road at 2:13 p.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to open several fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated from the 8000 block of Goringwood Lane was at 10:41 p.m.

October 16

Crimes

• Electronics were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2000 block of Bensonwood Drive at 8:03 a.m.

• An inmate intentionally stuffed his clothing into the toilet causing a plumbing issue at 1930 S. Germantown Road at 3:40 p.m.

• The victim reported that someone took his vehicle without permission. The complaint originated from the 2000 block of Bensonwood Drive at 5:48 p.m.

• Two adult females and a juvenile female were arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 7720 Poplar Ave. at 7:28 p.m.

October 17

Crimes

• A victim’s information used to open several fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated from the 1900 block of Grove Crest Road was at 1:54 p.m.

• Two female suspects stole items from a business at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 2:09 p.m.

• A victim reported that somebody stole her wallet and contents. The complaint originated at 7850 Poplar Ave. at 2:18 p.m.

• Two female suspects stole merchandise from a business at 7670 Poplar Avenue at 2:25 p.m.

• Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 8500 block of River Glen Drive at 2:58 p.m.

• The victim reported that she observed a nude adult male walking behind a business at 7645 Wolf River Boulevard at 6:49 p.m.

• The victim’s credit card information was used to make a fraudulent purchase. The complaint originated at 7787 Wolf River Blvd. at 7:50 p.m.

Crashes

17 crashes occurred last week.