Region Champs

Photo by Kevin Lewter

Last week, the Houston Lady Mustangs beat Collierville 3-1 to win the 2019 15AAA District Tournament.

Houston then hosted the Region 8AAA Tournament this Tuesday where it beat Central in the first round and bested Collierville again in the second round to become Region champions.

Houston’s Jordan Jones was named Region 8AAA MVP.

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Clarksville this Thursday in Sectionals.

Sophomore Georgia Anne McCarter and seniors Jordan Jones and Jamaya Hobson were named to the All-District Tournament Team, while junior Kennedy Shaw was named 2019 District Tournament MVP.