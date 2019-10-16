Iris Orchestra launches mentorship for Houston High students

Iris Orchestra, the resident orchestra of the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) kicks off its 20th anniversary season this Saturday.

Founded as a bold experiment in September 2000, Iris Orchestra is proudly still bold and still experimenting.

The mission of the Iris Orchestra is to serve the community with exceptional music.



“For a city this size to have a resident orchestra is very rare,” said Iris Executive Director Marcia Kaufmann. “Iris is here to serve the community as a resource,” Kaufmann added.



In coordination with the 20th anniversary, Iris is piloting a new program this year in partnership with the Houston High School Fine Arts Academy.

The Crescendo Project is a mentorship program between Iris Orchestra and music students in Houston’s Fine Arts Academy.



The goal of the Crescendo Project is to engage the resources of Iris Orchestra to create exceptional learning and growth opportunities for the region’s developing student musicians.



Through the project, students will be able to engage with Iris’ professional musicians through classroom visits, ensemble workshops and side-by-side rehearsals.



The classroom visits, which began this week, allows an ensemble of Iris Orchestra musicians to work directly with orchestra and band students through intimate performances and group discussion.



Rebecca Arendt, the program’s manager, is a professional vocalist and will be working with the school’s vocal program throughout the year.



Iris patrons will have the opportunity to listen to these future musicians as ensembles from Houston’s music department will perform in the lobby prior to Iris concerts. Students involved in the Crescendo Program also receive complimentary tickets to all Iris concerts.



The Crescendo Project was created in honor of former Germantown Mayor Sharon Goldsworthy and her husband, Jim.



“We are very grateful for Mayor Goldsworthy and her efforts to help to form our resident orchestra,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “This honor is only fitting, as she continues to be a huge proponent of the arts and lifelong learning in this community.”