Vesta Home Show returns to area

In just the second time in the 36-year history of the Vesta Home Show, Vesta is returning to the subdivision of a previous show.

In 2017, attendees of the Vesta Home Show got a first glimpse at some of the first few homes developed in the beautiful Chapel Cove in Germantown. This year, from Oct. 5-27, the Vesta Home Show will return to Chapel Cove and attendees will have the opportunity to view six stunning new homes. Chapel Cove is located just east of Germantown Baptist Church off of Poplar Ave.

The development is comprised of two phases with a total of 45 lots and allows access to Johnson Road Park through a pedestrian easement in the back of the property.

The six featured homes in this year’s show include Kelmscott Manor built by Dave Moore Companies, Longtown Home built by the Longtown Companies, the Hudson House built by Johnny Williams Construction, E. Anne Manor built by Steve Orians Construction, Reverie built by David Clark Construction and the Ericson built by Inglewood Homes.

The six homes range from 6,791 to 7,384 square feet. The homes feature 4-to-5 bedrooms and 4.5-to-5.5 bathrooms. You can get more details about each of the homes by visiting vestashow.com/the-homes.

Tickets for the Vesta Home Show are on sale now at vestashow.com/tickets. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Warrior Center, a faith based treatment and recovery program that has been named as this year’s Charity of Choice for the duration of the Vesta Home Show.

Show hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Free parking is available at the Germantown Baptist Church.