Southwind Classic Elegance

By Kathleen Edelmuth

The Southwind Garden Club has awarded the October Yard of the Month status to John and Kathy Haase for their property at 3405 Classic Drive.

Even in the waning days of summer the frontage is a beautiful display of color and meticulously maintained shrubbery.

Lantana, impatiens, and begonias provide a lovely setting on the large high profile corner lot.

Attention to detail shows in the two elegant concrete dogs near the front doors with bows around their necks. The Southwind Garden Club is always grateful to residents of the community who strive to enhance and maintain their landscaping in such a fine manner.

The Southwind Garden Club is a member of the State of Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.