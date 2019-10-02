Saints Homecoming Court

On Sept. 27, Briarcrest Christian School celebrated the 2019 Football Homecoming. Addison Toy of Collierville was named the Homecoming Queen.

The Saints bested Madison-Ridgeland Academy 42-20 and are now 6-0 on the season.

They are currently ranked No. 2 in the West 10 Media Power Rankings heading into a big game against 3-2 Christian Brothers.

PICTURED: The Homecoming Court, from left, Abigail Speed, Madelyn Stewart, Eliza Burnett, Micah Middleton, Addison Toy, Vi Stuart, Kathleen Nutt, Julia Bonasso, Nicole Bartley and Valerie Hudson.