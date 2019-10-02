Categorized | News

Saints Homecoming Court

Posted on October 2, 2019.

On Sept. 27, Briarcrest Christian School celebrated the 2019 Football Homecoming. Addison Toy of Collierville was named the Homecoming Queen.

The Saints bested Madison-Ridgeland Academy 42-20 and are now 6-0 on the season.

They are currently ranked No. 2 in the West 10 Media Power Rankings heading into a big game against 3-2 Christian Brothers.

PICTURED: The Homecoming Court, from left, Abigail Speed, Madelyn Stewart, Eliza Burnett, Micah Middleton, Addison Toy, Vi Stuart, Kathleen Nutt, Julia Bonasso, Nicole Bartley and Valerie Hudson.


