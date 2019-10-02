Germantown Police Reports

September 20

Crimes

Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of West Keasler Circle at 7:13 a.m.

Items were damaged inside a restroom in the 7300 block of Neshoba Road at 5:20 p.m.

September 22

Items were stolen from a business at 1850 Poplar Woods Circle West at 6:12 p.m.

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 8600 block of Riverchase Drive at 5:05 p.m.

September 23

Crimes

Two subjects were arrested for possession of stolen property at Poplar Avenue and Pyron Oaks Cove at 10:41 a.m.

The complainant advised that she was assaulted by a family member at 7691 Poplar Avenue at 3:21 p.m.

Two juveniles were involved in a physical altercation in the 7900 block of Donnybrook Drive at 5:24 p.m.

September 24

Crimes

An adult male attempted to use counterfeit money to make a purchase at 9095 Poplar Avenue at 11:22 a.m.

Items were stolen from a residence in the 2300 block of Brachton Avenue at 12:51 p.m.

Complainant advised that he was verbally harassed by another adult at 1930 South Germantown Road at 12:58 p.m.

The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent bank account in another state. The complaint originated from the 2300 block of Cedar Lane Cove at 2:03 p.m.

The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent online bank account. The complaint originated from the 3200 block of Darby Dan Cove at 2:40 p.m.

September 25

Crimes

Two adults stole items from a business at 7650 West Farmington Boulevard at 11:41 a.m.

Three adults stole items from a business at 7735 West Farmington Boulevard at 11:49 a.m.

Two adults stole items from a business at 7650 West Farmington Boulevard at 7:42 p.m.

Packages were stolen from a residence in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle East at 8:23 p.m.

September 26

Crimes

No crimes reported.

Crashes

28 total crashes occurred last week.