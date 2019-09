The Houston Lady Mustangs continue their unbeaten season.

Houston beat Gallatin, Tenn. 13-0 on the road on Sept. 22 and St. George’s 8-1 on Sept. 19. They were scheduled to play at Bartlett (9-3-1) on Tuesday before hosting St. Agnes (6-6-1)

PICTURED: Houston forward Maddie Eskin with a laser shot on the goal.

The Lady Mustangs are now 14-0 on the season and have five games remaining in the regular season.

Photo by Kevin Lewter