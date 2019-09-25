Mustangs mangle Arlington, improve to 5-0 on the season

The Houston Mustangs rolled Arlington 46-14 on the road last Friday and are now 5-0 on the season heading into an “off week.”

Senior quarterback Ethan Burns was an impressive 14-17 in completions. He threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown. His favorite target was senior receiver Grayson Hitt, who had 5 catches for 121 yards and 1 touchdown.

Receivers Timothy Toney and Darby Smith also scored touchdowns.

Senior running back Lincoln Pare had 134 yards on 14 carries. He added a touchdown.

Houston will host Bartlett next Friday. The Panthers are coming off of a big 14-7 win against Cordova. Houston will then travel to rival Collierville on Oct. 11.

The Dragons are 3-2 on the season and coming off of a 27-24 overtime win over White Station.

PICTURED: Mustang wide receiver RH Frankland tries to deflect the tackle of Arlington’s Cyrus Sin-Berry. Frankland had 2 receptions for 35 yards.

Photo by Kevin Lewter