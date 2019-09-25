Board votes to censure Alderman Massey

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 3-2 on Monday night to censure Alderman Dean Massey for declining to complete cybersecurity training.

Massey noted that he is not against the training but requested that it be done in a public work session. The 45-minute training session is to be completed by Sept. 27.

Alderman Scott Sanders, who voted against the censure, said he was not opposed to cybersecurity training but worried that the “censureship resolution” would set a precedent because the city “does not have a policy” that requires training.

Alderman Rocky Janda brought the resolution before the board.

Janda said he hoped that Massey would take the training so that he “wouldn’t have to come up with this.”

Mayor Mike Palazzolo read aloud the resolution before the ensuing 2-hour discussion commenced.

He noted that “every other member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” and all but four city employees, had completed the training.

“Online cybersecurity attacks can severely damage and cripple the city’s entire information and technology network, impacting public safety, finances and the personal information of our residents,” he said.

Sanders asked IT Director Tony Fischer if the city had a policy that made the training mandatory.

“This year, I made the training mandatory for all of our users who use our system,” Fischer noted.

Sanders responded that the city does not have a written policy.

“We change our policies to reflect the current threats that we have,” Fischer said. “We have to be able to adjust to those threats.”

Palazzolo said the matter was “somewhat in reaction to what happened in Collierville,” which recently experienced a major ransomware in July.

“It was planned before,” Fischer said, “but those kinds of attacks certainly led to (the training) being mandatory.”