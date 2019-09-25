A Queen is Crowned

Germantown High School senior Sade’ Brown was crowned the 2019 Football Homecoming Queen on Friday night during the Red Devils’ varsity game against Olive Branch High School.

Germantown would go on to the lose the hard fought game 20-13 and is now 1-4 on the season heading into this Friday’s road game against Father Ryan in Nashville.

PICTURED: Brown is crowned by former Queen Faith Vipparthi as friends and family look on from the stands.

Photo by Martin Jones