Pittman comes in fourth in national dance competition

Local dancing sensation Sophie Pittman shined in the 2-hour finale of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Monday night.

The Collierville native came in fourth overall in the 16th season of the popular dance show.

The 18-year-old Collierville High School graduate was one of the final five women in July to make it through another round of the Emmy Award Winning dance show.

The show is a competition where dancers ages 18-30 perform routines that are judged by award winning choreographers and dancers. Contestants are eliminated weekly and a winner is named on the season finale.

Pittman has been dancing since she was three and recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue dance full-time.

Viewers began voting on the remaining dancers on Aug. 12, when the episodes went live. Last Tuesday was the final day to vote.

Several of Pittman’s family members and friends met at Booya’s on Monday to view the final episode.

Pittman’s choice for favorite dance of the season was a contemporary piece with Gino Cosculluela, who would go on to win third place. The piece was “Will You Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hanson.” The emotional piece brought the two dancers together following the elimination of their previous partners. They delivered once again and by the end, Pittman (as well as her Dad) were both sobbing.

“I’ve been watching the show since I was out of the womb,” Pittman joked this summer. “I’ve always wanted to be on it.”

Pittman first auditioned in Dallas before traveling to California to perform her televised routine.

She said the experience of performing in front of “iconic” judges and on national television was “exhilarating, terrifying and intimidating.”

While she describes herself as a “shy person,” Pittman said dance provides her an outlet to speak without using words.

Beginning on Oct. 12, Pittman will go on a live tour with the show. Memphis is not on the list of cities included on the tour, which will feature performances from finalists and past season all-stars.

For more information, go to dancelivetour.com.

Pittman is on Instagram as @sophie_sparkles.