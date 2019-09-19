Nine Houston students named National Merit Semifinalists

Nine Houston High School students were recently named National Merit Semifinalists.

Pictured are Mallory Bouldien, Colin Cantwell, Brighton Fan, Jenna Fei, Virginia Folse, Major Glenn, Roshan Parikh, Leah Sweeney and Megan Wisniewski.

These students are among 305 Semifinalists in Tennessee and 16,000 Semifinalists across the nation. They will now compete for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

Established in 1955, the NMSC conducts the annual scholarship program to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence. Of the 1.6 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT® Selection Index scores (calculated by doubling the sum of the Reading, Writing and Language, and Math Test scores) qualify for recognition in the National Merit® Scholarship Program.

In September, these high scorers are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a Commended Student or Semifinalist.