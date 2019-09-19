Mustangs make it to 4-0 record

Senior running back Lincoln Pare had 255 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Houston Mustangs to a 36-20 victory over ECS on Friday.

Quarterback Ethan Burns completed 9-of-14 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.

His favorite target was Grayson Hitt, who had 154 reception yards. Junior corner back Darby Smith had an interception in the game.

The Mustangs are now 4-0 on the season and scheduled to play at Arlington this Friday.

ECS is 3-1 and set to play at Northpoint Christian in Southaven this Friday.

PICTURED: Houston’s Hitt shakes off an ECS defender for 63 yards.

Photo by Kevin Lewter