Mustangs make it to 4-0 record

Posted on September 19, 2019.
Senior running back Lincoln Pare had 255 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Houston Mustangs to a 36-20 victory over ECS on Friday.
Quarterback Ethan Burns completed 9-of-14 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.
His favorite target was Grayson Hitt, who had 154 reception yards. Junior corner back Darby Smith had an interception in the game.
The Mustangs are now 4-0 on the season and scheduled to play at Arlington this Friday.
ECS is 3-1 and set to play at Northpoint Christian in Southaven this Friday.
PICTURED: Houston’s Hitt shakes off an ECS defender for 63 yards.
Photo by Kevin Lewter
Leave a Reply