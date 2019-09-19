Grandparents’ Day

Riverdale students and their grandparents started the day off with some warm Chick-Fil-A biscuits last Friday morning. The children and their grandparents had the opportunity to take some throwback, groovy pictures at the 1969-themed selfie station.

That was a significant year because that is when Riverdale first opened its doors. To add to the fun, the Chick-Fil-A cow mascot also showed up at the morning breakfast. He joined in photos with the attendees.

According to one of the grandparents, Jeff Golightly, “Anytime we as grandparents of two students at Riverdale can participate in their activities, it reinforces in their minds that we care about them and want the best for them as well.”

Everyone that attended the student-grandparent breakfast left full and happy.

This is one of the many events planned this school year to celebrate Riverdale’s 50th anniversary leading up to the 50th anniversary Fall Festival on Nov. 2.

Riverdale is inviting all alumni and community to engage in a day of carnival style games, entertainment, and silent auction to celebrate its semi-centennial.

The festival runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the school grounds with a special programming for alumni from 10-11 a.m.