Germantown Police Reports

September 6

Crimes

• Someone cut electrical wires inside a home under construction in the 2400 block of Allelon Woods Lane at 9:13 a.m.

• Two juveniles were involved in a physical altercation. The complaint originated at 2020 Cordes Road at 9:47 p.m.

September 7

Crimes

• The victim reported that someone attempted to gain entry into her locked vehicle. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Cross Village Drive at 5:17 a.m.

• Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 2400 block of Monte Carlo Drive at 10:32 a.m.

• The victim reported that he was involved in an incident during which a weapon was displayed. The complaint originated at S. Germantown Road and Whitecross Avenue at 6:13 p.m.

September 8

Crimes

• The victim reported that he vehicle was damaged while parked at 7784 Wolf Trail Cove at 12:04 p.m.

September 9

Crimes

• Eggs were thrown at the victim’s front door in the 7900 block of Grove Court East at 8 a.m.

• Fake documentation was used to make purchases at 9155 Poplar Ave. at 10:33 a.m.

September 10

Crimes

• The victim reported that her vehicle was taken without permission in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 7:25 a.m.

• Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 2900 block of Savannah Way at 12:27 p.m.

• Fraudulent information was used to obtain money at 9056 Poplar Ave. at 3:56 p.m.

• Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 2900 block of Station Hill at 5:26 p.m.

9 A bicycle was found at Brierbrook Road and Grove Meadow Court at 7:04 p.m.

September 11

Crimes

• An adult male stole merchandise from a business at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 11:03 a.m.

• Forced entry was made into the victim’s vehicle and items were stolen at 7014 Wolf River Blvd. at 11:53 a.m.

• The victim reported that someone use fraudulent information to obtain money. The complaint originated in the 2500 block of Netherhall Drive at 4:17 p.m.

September 12

Crimes

• A male and female were involved in a verbal argument in the 7600 block of Stout Road at 7:42 a.m.

• A juvenile male was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance at 9755 Wolf River Blvd. at 10 a.m.

• A female subject was arrested for stealing items from a business at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 7:31 p.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to make fraudulent online purchases. The complaint originated from the 1900 block of Hazelton Drive at 8:48 p.m.

Crashes

23 total crashes occurred last week.