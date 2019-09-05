Houston cruises past Central

n In Friday’s non-league match, the visiting Houston Mustangs football squad scored a big 48-13 victory over the Memphis Central Warriors.

In their next game, the Mustangs clash with the Bolton Wildcats in a non-league match on Sept. 6. Houston will attempt to move on its 2-0 season record.

The Wildcats enter the match with a 0-2 record after their 33-6 non-league loss to First Assembly Christian.

The Warriors (0-2) will now prepare for their match against Collierville.

The Dragons enter the non-league match with a 2-0 record. In their last match, Collierville routed Center Hill, Olive Branch, 25-24, in a non-league match.

PICTURED: Mustang running back Lincoln Pare gets slowed down by the defense.