City’s Fleet Dept. ranked among best in the country

Germantown’s Fleet Services Department has been ranked 59th in the 100 Best Fleets in America program.

This is the third year in a row that the city’s Fleet Services department has made the list. The program recognizes and rewards peak performing fleet operations in North America. Currently in its twentieth year, 100 Best Fleets annually reviews and identifies performance improvement within the fleet industry.

The 100 Best Fleets was founded by Tom C. Johnson in 2000. He founded the organization to shine a light on fleet managers for the services that they provide to their organization and taxpayers on a daily basis.

An annual contest was put in place to recognize the best-of-the-best fleet services operations in the country.

The 100 Best Fleet accreditation process is determined by 12 criteria that are universal drivers of change and excellence in any operation.

The criteria for excellence include accountability, use of technology and information, collaboration, creativity, celebration, evidence of high trust culture, performance recognition, doing it right the first time, quick efficient turnaround, competitive pricing, staff development and resource stewardship.

Under the direction of the General Services division, Germantown Fleet Services provides a complete fleet management program which includes maintenance and repairs to all city vehicles and various types of equipment, welding and fabrication, fuel and GPS management, specifications and research pertaining to the acquisition and disposal of vehicles and a 24/7 technician on call for after hour emergencies.

Germantown’s Fleet Services technicians currently maintain 29 Automotive Service Excellence Certifications (ASE) and 16 Emergency Vehicle Technician (EVT) Certifications. The department operates from one central garage location that provides support services to twelve departments within the City.

The City’s Fleet department is an ASE Blue Seal of Excellence Certified Shop.

In 2018, Fleet Services was also recognized by Government Fleet Magazine as one of the leading fleets for meeting the program’s standards of excellence.