City ramps up for annual Germantown Festival

The Germantown Festival is one of the longest, continually running festivals in the region for good reason.

This year marks the 48th weekend of free, family-friendly fun.

With children’s activities, rides and games, arts and crafts shopping from over 400 local and national vendors, live entertainment, tasty food, car exhibits and the hilariously competitive Running of the Weenies, there is something for everyone.

The festival takes place at the Germantown Civic Club Complex, 7745 Poplar Pike, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. Admission to the festival itself is free; however, there are individual fees for food and ride vendors.

The free shuttle service helps avoid a parking hassle. Shuttles will run from the Germantown Church of Christ at 8723 Poplar Pike and Baptist Medical Group Outpatient Care Center at 2120 Exeter.

The shuttles run from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Shuttles run on a continuous loop, so there are no set times for certain stops.

If you choose to park in the area near the festival, please avoid blocking driveways and railroad tracks. “No Parking” signs will be posted in the Birnham Woods subdivision.

Be sure to visit on Saturday for the Running of the Weenies, a race for those lovable weiner-shaped Dachshunds. Presented by the Germantown Animal Shelter, these short but swift racers never fail to entertain.

For more information, call 901.757.7358. The Running of the Weenies takes place on Saturday, September 7, at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Arena. The best dressed contest begins at 11 a.m. and the race follows at 11:30 a.m.

Don’t have a weenie of your own? With the 2019 Running of the Weenies being right around the corner, the Germantown Animal Shelter has commemorative T-shirts for sale for $20 each. They are short-sleeved Comfort Colors in sandstone and the shelter will have sizes available from small to 3XL beginning August 19. If you’re interested in purchasing a T-shirt, simply stop by the shelter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Germantown Animal Shelter is located at 7700 Southern Ave.

Can’t make it by the shelter? Don’t fret, T-shirts will also be available at the Weenie Race check-in table and the shelter’s booth at the Germantown Festival on Sept. 7 and 8. Be warned that large sizes do tend to go quickly.

Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic on Poplar Pike from Germantown Road to Hacks Cross Road. Germantown Police Officer will be on site directing traffic and assisting at crosswalks. Motorists should be mindful of children and other pedestrians while in the area.

For additional details, visit GermantownFest.com.