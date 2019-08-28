Germantown Police Reports

August 16

Crimes

A male susoect stole merchandise from a business at 9235 Poplar Avenue at 2:17 p.m.

The victim reported receiving harassing emails and texts messages. The complaint originated in the 1600 block of Kimbrough Road at 11:08 p.m.

August 17

Crimes

A female suspect was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 3:49 p.m.

August 19

Crimes

• Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle at 8250 Poplar Ave. at 8:23 a.m.

• The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen at 8250 Poplar Ave. at 8:23 a.m.

• The victim’s credit account information was used to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated from the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 2:57 p.m.

• The victim reported sending money to an unknown caller in a phone scam. The complaint originated from the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 2:57 p.m.

• The victim reported that his iPad was stolen from his room at 9161 Winchester Road at 4:20 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for assaulting his son during an argument in the 3200 block of Kinderhill Lane at 10:19 p.m.

August 20

Crimes

• Three adult males were arrested for the possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants at 1284 S. Germantown Road at 3:09 p.m.

• A backpack was found on the south side of the building at 1930 S. Germantown Road at 5:10 p.m.

• A male suspect stole merchandise from a business at 9095 Poplar Ave. at 7:43 p.m.

August 21

Crimes

• Two suspects forced entry and stole merchandise from a business at 7650 West Farmington Blvd. at 2:52 a.m.

• The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen at 7887 Poplar Ave. at 8:38 a.m.

• Two juveniles were arrested after their involvement in a physical altercation at 7925 C. D. Smith Road at 10:40 a.m.

• The victim’s credit account information was used to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated from the 3100 block of Saddlegait Cove at 3:57 p.m.

• A male suspect stole items from a business at 7790 Wolf River Blvd. at 4:27 p.m.

• The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen at Wolf River Blvd. and Riverdale Road at 8:01 p.m.

August 22

Crimes

• The victim reported that he is being verbally harassed by an acquaintance. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Leesburg Drive at 7:25 a.m.

• Three storage trailers were damaged at 3150 Poplar Ave. at 10:11 a.m.

• The victim reported that a relative scammed her out of money. The complaint originated in the7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 12:56 p.m.

• A female suspect was arrested after she used false identification and attempted to pass fraudulent checks at 7770 Poplar Ave. at 2:33 p.m.

Crashes

28 total crashes occurred last week.