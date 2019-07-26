City to host work session on apartments

With the cessation of the city’s apartment moratorium, Germantown officials are hosting a work session next week to discuss options going forward.

The session comes as a follow-up to the May 16 apartment moratorium presentation.

The apartment moratorium expired on July 8. However, city officials put an administrative hold on the processing of new multi-family residential applications and any development applications currently under consideration that request the addition of multi-family residential use.

The moratorium was initiated last January.

The purpose of the temporary moratorium was “to allow the city an opportunity to study, research, analyze and/or access the likely impacts and nature of any future apartment and apartment building development in the Smart Code Zoning Districts, including without limitation and as the city deems appropriate, development and demographic trends, aesthetic qualities, burdens upon and access to city services, resources, schools, infrastructure, utilities, parks, public areas/facilities, and emergency and police services, traffic congestion, public safety, and neighborhood characteristics.”

The administrative hold will remain in place until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen formally takes definitive action on the subject of all future apartment and apartment building development within the city.

The work session will be July 29 at 4 p.m. in the training room at Fire Station No. 4, 3031 Forest Hill-Irene Road. The work session is open to the public.