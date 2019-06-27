Mustangs Reload

The Houston Lady Mustangs hosted schools like Hutchison, St. Agnes, Millington, Harding and Dyer County last week in the Summer Team Camp at Houston Middle School.

The Lady Mustang team showed its combination of proven seniors like Destinee Wells and Zipporah Davis and undeniable freshmen talents like 6-foot-3-inch Mallory Collier (pictured) and point guard Brittani Wells.

The Lady Mustangs were runners up in the state tournament last season but lost current college signees like Jayla Hemingway (Mississippi State), Madison Griggs (University of Memphis) and Melisa Carter (Clarendon College).