Cleanup efforts continue after city experiences significant flooding



Cleanup and damage assessments efforts continue after Germantown experienced an unprecedented major rain event last Friday that caused significant flooding in several neighborhoods throughout the city.



All weekend and into today, numerous city departments, including fire, public works, engineering and economic community development, have been visiting and assessing damage in homes along the most affected routes and those that have been reported.



In addition, Waste Pro, the city’s sanitation contractor, had 12 trucks out on Saturday to remove storm debris and offer manpower to help remove items from homes.



Storm debris collection will continue throughout the week. Germantown police have increased patrols in the affected areas. Public works and engineering crews are assessing damage to fences and drainage ditches.



While calls continue to come in, any Germantown resident who experienced property damage due to the heavy rain and flooding that took place early Friday morning is asked to call 901.752.7200 or visit Germantown-TN.gov/FloodReport to report damage.



Those who have been visited by city staff and completed a damage assessment have already been recorded and do not need to respond.

Those interested in volunteering to support those affected by the flooding should join the Germantown HELPS Facebook group.



This group was created by community members in order to coordinate volunteers with those in need.