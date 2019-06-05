Take A Good Ribbing

Tucked next to LongHorn Steakhouse and the railroad tracks in the Gallina Centro shopping center, the 3-month old Collierville Commissary on Houston Levee Road bears a strong resemblance to a tavern. However, the southern and local flair inside the barbecue restaurant is evident.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is features a total of 225 seats to accommodate with and a drive-thru. Community high school football helmets, college flags and many pictures fill the lobby and dining area while unique fixtures accent the local feeling of the business.

“This is a prime location right off Poplar and Houston Levee,” Manager Megan Smedra said. “It’s one of the busiest intersections and Collierville needed a good barbecue joint.”

Customers listen to the classic hit songs of the mid-1900s as hot racks of ribs, piled-high pork nachos and barbecue sandwiches are served in baskets. The black checkerboard tablecloths, paper linings and wood interior match the Germantown location.

The menu also matches the Germantown location and contains the same recipes from owner Walker Taylor and his father who opened the Germantown Commissary in 1973 and started serving barbecue in 1975.

One can order the usual favorites listed above, or venture into smoked chicken, turkey, burgers or even tamales.

The sides still include crispy french fries and cinnamon-sprinkled sweet potato fries among several other options. Along with the opening of the Collierville site, the Commissary expanded their menu in both locations by adding beef brisket, green beans, and mac’n’cheese. The homemade banana pudding, pies, cakes and brownies are still baked in house.

The Collierville Commissary offers both self and full catering, with the ability to serve 10-to-10,000.

Their slogan is, “So good you’ll slap yo mama,” but they certainly do not want their service to provoke anger or violence.

“We pride ourselves on customer service,” Smedra said. “We want to make sure all of our customers are taken care of.

Even if they have a bad experience, always let us know, because we do want to accommodate and let them leave happy.”