Recycling efforts cease due to fire

Over the weekend, the Germantown Neighborhood Services Department was informed that a large fire occurred at a recycling facility that the city utilizes for curbside recycling services.

The facility has been temporarily shut down and a reopening date has not been determined at this time.

The city is encouraging residents who choose to recycle to hold their recyclables until the facility re-opens. Do not place recycling carts at the curb during regularly scheduled collection day.

Residents are still able to place recycling carts on the curb to be picked up; however, please note that the material will be taken to the landfill.

Germantown will post updates to inform residents when the recycling facility is back open.