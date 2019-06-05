Germantown Police Reports

May 24

• Two adults were arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 10:25 a.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to open fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated from the 2200 block of Knoll Lane at 2:18 p.m.

• A suspect stole merchandise from a business at 7781 Farmington Boulevard at 4:44 a.m.

May 25

• The victim was contacted under a false pretense and scammed into sending money. The complaint originated at 7515 Poplar Avenue at 6:17 a.m.

• The victim reported receiving harassing text messages in the 3000 block of Windstone Way at 1:15 p.m.

• Two suspects stole merchandise from a business at 7735 Farmington Boulevard at 6:56 p.m.

May 26

• Two suspects stole merchandise from a business at 3150 Village Shops Drive at 12:47 p.m.

• Three suspects used fraudulent currency to pay for merchandise at a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 3:41 p.m.

May 27

• A window on the concession stand was shattered at 8730 Farmington Blvd. at 9:12 a.m.

• The victim reported that a family member took his vehicle without permission. The complaint originated in the 8700 block of Knob Oak Cove at 10:58 a.m.

• An unrestrained dog was reported in the 1900 block of Alder Branch Lane at 1:40 p.m.

• A female suspect stole merchandise from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 3:23 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for assaulting her ex-husband during an argument in the 8400 block of Rothchild Road at 7:33 p.m.

• The victim observed on video surveillance that an unknown person attempted to gain entry into a vehicle. The complaint originated in the 1600 block of East Churchill Downs at 8:56 p.m.

May 28

• The victim reported that she was assaulted by an acquaintance during an argument at 9485 Crestwyn Hills Cove at 2:27 p.m.

• The victim reported that he was bitten by an unrestrained dog in the 7400 block of Stout Road at 5:18 p.m.

• Lawn equipment was stolen from a garage in the 7900 block of Woodleaf Drive at 6:39 p.m.

• An outdoor speaker was stolen in the 2900 block of Johnson Road at 7:29 p.m.

May 29

• A firearm and a cell phone were stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 7000 block of Vineyard Way at 6:20 a.m.

• An iPad was stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Eldor Road at 7:28 a.m.

• Currency was stolen from a vehicle in the 7000 block of Ivy Leaf Drive at 7:55 a.m.

• The victim reported that he was attacked by a dog in the 1100 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 9:33 a.m.

• An adult was arrested for stealing perfume from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 2:58 p.m.

• Four juveniles were arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9125 Poplar Ave. at 4:56 p.m.

• The victim provided bank information to an unknown caller in a telephone scam. The complaint originated from the 6600 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 5:49 p.m.

May 30

• The victim reported receiving a harassing note. The complaint originated at 1930 South Germantown Road at 10:50 a.m.

• A male suspect attempted to pass a fraudulent check at 2915 Forest Hill-Irene Road at 4:53 p.m.

• A suspect opened a delivered package on the victim’s front porch in the 7100 block of Stout Road at 7:55 p.m.

Crashes

11 total crashes occurred last week.